SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Releases Earnings Results

SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.46) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SkinBioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 237.95% and a negative return on equity of 115.86%.

Shares of LON:SBTX traded up GBX 0.23 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 23.48 ($0.30). 1,891,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,888. SkinBioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of GBX 8.32 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 26.45 ($0.34). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.46. The company has a market capitalization of £53.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57.

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. It develops SkinBiotix technology that promotes skin health by harnessing the beneficial properties of probiotic bacteria and the active components; and AxisBiotix technology that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

