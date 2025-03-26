Tyler Stone Wealth Management Purchases 381 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $174.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $154.12 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.35 and its 200 day moving average is $174.70. The company has a market cap of $276.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.