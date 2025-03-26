Nick Lowe Purchases 7,000 Shares of Journeo plc (LON:JNEO) Stock

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) insider Nick Lowe purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £18,760 ($24,287.93).

JNEO stock traded up GBX 4.30 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 265.30 ($3.43). The company had a trading volume of 59,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,670. The company has a market cap of £44.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.16. Journeo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 208.10 ($2.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 320 ($4.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 271.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 277.79.

Journeo (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 27.44 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Journeo had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 29.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Journeo plc will post 23.7877402 earnings per share for the current year.

Journeo plc is a leading Intelligent Transport Systems provider, delivering solutions in towns, cities, airports and the public transport networks that connect them. The Company is focused on creating innovative public transport and related infrastructure solutions, contributing to safer and smarter city initiatives as transport of all types becomes more intelligent and connected.

The Company works at many levels with government organisations, local/combined authorities and many of the largest multinational transport operators.

