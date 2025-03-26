Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Announces Earnings Results

Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Wildcat Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of LON WCAT traded up GBX 0 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 0.09 ($0.00). 18,000,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,215,366. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.14. Wildcat Petroleum has a 1-year low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.27 ($0.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,000.00 and a beta of 0.04.

About Wildcat Petroleum

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

