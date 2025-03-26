Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Announces Earnings Results

Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Wildcat Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of LON WCAT traded up GBX 0 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 0.09 ($0.00). 18,000,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,215,366. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.14. Wildcat Petroleum has a 1-year low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.27 ($0.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,000.00 and a beta of 0.04.
About Wildcat Petroleum
