Summitry LLC Has $36.25 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,473 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global comprises 1.8% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Summitry LLC owned 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $36,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,665,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,736,000 after acquiring an additional 469,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,937,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,961,000 after buying an additional 289,439 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,313,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,028,000 after buying an additional 46,222 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,909 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,993,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,390,000 after acquiring an additional 110,988 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average is $71.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

