Wells Financial Advisors INC Purchases 44 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 11.1% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after buying an additional 5,429,720 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 142,346 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,641,000 after buying an additional 194,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $970,862,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $391.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $406.41 and a 200-day moving average of $402.05. The company has a market capitalization of $388.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

