Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 164.4% from the February 28th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

PSNYW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,179. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.61.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

