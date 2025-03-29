BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.56 and last traded at $49.54. Approximately 21,161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 53,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.26.

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22.

