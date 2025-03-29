Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PIO traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.18. 10,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,781. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $43.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $259.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Global Water ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0541 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

