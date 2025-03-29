Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 10% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) traded down 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). 65,066,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average session volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).

EVOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) price target on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 63.49. The firm has a market cap of £224.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative return on equity of 517.98% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 14,572 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200.40 ($13,202.69). Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

