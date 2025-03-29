Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Trading Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

Larsen & Toubro Limited (OTCMKTS:LTOUF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.00. Approximately 298 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Larsen & Toubro Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49.

About Larsen & Toubro

(Get Free Report)

Larsen & Toubro Limited engages in engineering, construction, and manufacturing operations worldwide. The Infrastructure segment engineers and constructs building and factories, transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure, power transmission and distribution, water and effluent treatment, and minerals, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Larsen & Toubro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larsen & Toubro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.