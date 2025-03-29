Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Trading Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Ion Beam Applications Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

