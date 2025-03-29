Short Interest in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Increases By 63.2%

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Principal Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 876,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Value ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 825,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after acquiring an additional 20,086 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PY traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,090. Principal Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

