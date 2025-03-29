Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.91 and last traded at $51.06. Approximately 180,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 191,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.15.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 146.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,112,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,445 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 111,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000.

About Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

