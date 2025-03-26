Arlington Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,087 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Intel by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $393,323,000 after buying an additional 14,227,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,371,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865,308 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 224.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $244,302,000 after buying an additional 7,207,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,400,439,000 after buying an additional 6,143,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after buying an additional 5,417,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $45.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.