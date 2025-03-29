AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,188,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

