6,300 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Acquired by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 890.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $134.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $103.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,571.56. This represents a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. This represents a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

