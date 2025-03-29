Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Acquires Shares of 133 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $228.20 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.80 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $127.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.24.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.71.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

