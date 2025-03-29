Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 7,632 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $14,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,011,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,485,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,621,000 after buying an additional 29,668 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 36,658.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,461,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,683,000 after buying an additional 2,455,035 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in CAVA Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,210,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,820,000 after acquiring an additional 321,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,358,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,493 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $85.75 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $172.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 186.41 and a beta of 3.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $101,422.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,785,024.10. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $76,499.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,860.76. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,235 shares of company stock worth $3,514,101. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAVA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CAVA Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.47.

Get Our Latest Report on CAVA

CAVA Group Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.