Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 11,824 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 415,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,824 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.62 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.