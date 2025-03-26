Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,057,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,484 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 4,800,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,344,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $3,702,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.45. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,475.64. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $645,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,770.56. The trade was a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,303 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,776. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

