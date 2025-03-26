Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Decreases Stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,920 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. owned 0.17% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 379.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 324.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of SIL stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $42.29.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.