Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Trims Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lessened its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,479,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,062,702 shares in the last quarter. Panview Capital Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,506,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,964,000. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,395,000.

Shares of GDXJ opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.24. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.92.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

