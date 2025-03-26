T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 572,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $126,358,000 after purchasing an additional 56,808 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,671,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 428,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,566,000 after buying an additional 91,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $258.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $295.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.14 and a 1-year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.80.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

