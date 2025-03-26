Excalibur Management Corp Purchases New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,809,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA stock opened at $425.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $435.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.40. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $376.14 and a 12 month high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

