EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 2,845 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lessened its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRL. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.77.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,112.50. This represents a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. This trade represents a 3.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $161.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,077.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.79 and a 52 week high of $273.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.30.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

