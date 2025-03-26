Excalibur Management Corp Sells 1,590 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Excalibur Management Corp reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.3 %

KMI opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 843,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,369,160.40. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,996 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

