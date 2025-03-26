Excalibur Management Corp Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Excalibur Management Corp lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,237 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 16.5% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,666,889 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $39,105,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Intel by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,822 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

