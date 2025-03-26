Excalibur Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Excalibur Management Corp lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,843 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 33,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Target by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Target by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 549,363 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,624,000 after buying an additional 19,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Target from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Target Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $101.76 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

