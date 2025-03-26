BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Declares $0.02 Dividend

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BioPharma Credit Stock Performance
BPCR traded up GBX 0 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.88 ($0.01). 440,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,781. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.22. BioPharma Credit has a one year low of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.94 ($0.01). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.87.
About BioPharma Credit
