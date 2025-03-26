Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 953324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CLVT

Clarivate Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46.

Clarivate declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Clarivate

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,733,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,535 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Clarivate by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,776,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,107,000 after buying an additional 9,691,104 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,498,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,333,000 after buying an additional 1,323,329 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 9,192,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,699,000 after buying an additional 1,816,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,750,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,454,000 after acquiring an additional 538,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

(Get Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.