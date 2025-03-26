Seele-N (SEELE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $23.02

Seele-N (SEELE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.63 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seele-N has traded flat against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00004141 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00027286 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00004045 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0004117 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

