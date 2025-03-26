Seele-N (SEELE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $23.02

Seele-N (SEELE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.63 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seele-N has traded flat against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00004141 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00027286 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005432 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00004045 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000054 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars.
