Sellwood Investment Partners LLC Invests $32,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,003,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $577.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $593.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $589.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.