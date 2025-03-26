iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,298,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 949,855 shares.The stock last traded at $70.47 and had previously closed at $70.88.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 506,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,857,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 231,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after buying an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 259,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,739,000 after buying an additional 36,256 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 175,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

