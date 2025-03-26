RTX (NYSE:RTX) Trading Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $135.19 and last traded at $135.31. Approximately 692,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,344,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

RTX Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $2,464,239.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,880.44. This represents a 39.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 4.2% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in RTX by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 5.5% in the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

