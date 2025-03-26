Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 11.12 Per Share

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.12 ($0.14) per share on Friday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 90.1% increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of FEVR traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 787 ($10.19). The stock had a trading volume of 748,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,894. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 711.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 722.85. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 608.50 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,220 ($15.79).

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 28.01 ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fevertree Drinks had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fevertree Drinks will post 38.3184173 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Branchflower acquired 31,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 785 ($10.16) per share, with a total value of £248,750.80 ($322,049.20). 10.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fevertree Drinks PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers Indian, Mediterranean, summer garden, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; pink grapefruit, soda water, raspberry and orange blossom, Mexican lime, Italian blood orange, white grape and apricot sodas; Silician, premium, and Madagascan cola and lemonades; British apple with garden mint, ginger, Sicilian lemonade, sparkling Mexican lime, Italian white grape and apricot, and light raspberry and rose lemonade softdrinks; and gingers.

