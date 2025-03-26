CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Short Interest Down 80.0% in March

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CRMZ traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157. CreditRiskMonitor.com has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring.

