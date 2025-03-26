FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 3,369 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Corning were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Corning by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,900,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,186,000 after buying an additional 2,268,436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $92,522,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $71,280,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Corning by 52.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,983,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,534,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,718 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. The trade was a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 84.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.83. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 193.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

