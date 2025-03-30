New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

NYSE HLI opened at $157.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.63. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.14 and a 12 month high of $192.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

