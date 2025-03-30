New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18,688.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,436 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management grew its position in PepsiCo by 38.9% in the third quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 112,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $149.27 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.51 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $204.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.25 and its 200-day moving average is $158.03.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.