Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.43.

A number of research firms have commented on LNTH. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LNTH

Lantheus Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LNTH opened at $96.16 on Friday. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $58.16 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.42.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lantheus will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $1,005,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,445,207.20. The trade was a 8.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,695.32. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,110,806 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Lantheus by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Lantheus by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.