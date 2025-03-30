Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of TIKK stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing, and sales of avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

