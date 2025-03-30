Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STVN. Bank of America upped their target price on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STVN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stevanato Group Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STVN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after buying an additional 1,756,100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,239,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 1,012.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,003,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,860,000 after acquiring an additional 913,019 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,848,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,940,000.

NYSE STVN opened at €20.25 ($22.01) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.81. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €16.56 ($18.00) and a twelve month high of €32.98 ($35.85). The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported €0.20 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.20 ($0.22). The business had revenue of €352.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €346.26 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.