Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STVN. Bank of America upped their target price on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Stevanato Group Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE STVN opened at €20.25 ($22.01) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.81. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €16.56 ($18.00) and a twelve month high of €32.98 ($35.85). The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.60.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported €0.20 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.20 ($0.22). The business had revenue of €352.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €346.26 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
Stevanato Group Company Profile
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.
