New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 95.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $66.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHEF. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

See Also

