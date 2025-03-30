Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells 8,736 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 8,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $80,196.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,121,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,832,478.30. The trade was a 0.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hagerty Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE HGTY opened at $8.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36. Hagerty, Inc. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in Hagerty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 3,108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 376.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 76,740 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hagerty by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in Hagerty by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 494,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 31,068 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter worth $9,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

