Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,265,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,219,820 shares.The stock last traded at $40.02 and had previously closed at $37.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. DNB Markets cut shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GLNG

Golar LNG Stock Down 1.0 %

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.79 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $2,652,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $1,185,000. Sagefield Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,725,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.