Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 20029738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).
Wildcat Petroleum Stock Up 2.3 %
The firm has a market cap of £2.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,000.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.14.
Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Wildcat Petroleum
Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
