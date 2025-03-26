Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.08), with a volume of 323161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Clean Power Hydrogen Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.95.

Clean Power Hydrogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CPH2 plc is the holding company of Clean Power Hydrogen Group Limited which has almost a decade of dedicated research and product development experience. This experience has resulted in the creation of simple, safe and sustainable technology which is designed to deliver a modular solution to the hydrogen production market in a cost-effective, scalable, reliable and long-lasting manner.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Power Hydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Power Hydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.