Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 26th (ARX, BLNK, CSIQ, DBG, FLT, FNM, FSV, GIB.A, GRG, GRID)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 26th:

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.50 to $2.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) was given a C$1.39 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) had its target price lowered by Ventum Financial from C$38.00 to C$32.00. Ventum Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Nordic Metals (CVE:FNM) was given a C$1.45 price target by analysts at Ventum Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$199.00 to C$197.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) was given a C$192.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) was given a C$0.21 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) was given a C$3.25 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$4.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas (TSE:NFG) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$4.00.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.75 to C$22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) was given a C$25.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

