Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 26th (ARX, BLNK, CSIQ, DBG, FLT, FNM, FSV, GIB.A, GRG, GRID)

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2025

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 26th:

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.50 to $2.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $11.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) was given a C$1.39 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) had its target price lowered by Ventum Financial from C$38.00 to C$32.00. Ventum Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Nordic Metals (CVE:FNM) was given a C$1.45 price target by analysts at Ventum Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$199.00 to C$197.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) was given a C$192.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) was given a C$0.21 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) was given a C$3.25 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$4.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas (TSE:NFG) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$4.00.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.75 to C$22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) was given a C$25.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

