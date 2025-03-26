Insig AI (LON:INSG) Trading 13.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.75 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.74 ($0.24). Approximately 585,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 376% from the average daily volume of 123,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.45 ($0.21).

Insig AI Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £22.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard Bernstein acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £27,000 ($34,955.98). Corporate insiders own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Insig AI Company Profile

Catena Group Plc is an AIM listed data science and machine learning company focused on providing solutions to the asset management industry.

